Man Utd, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Spurs join chase for Sunderland star

Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs keen on signing Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham.

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are all watching Bellingham closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland would reportedly consider selling Bellingham at the end of the season, should they fail to achieve promotion.

The Black Cats have a strong position in any talks over an exit, as Bellingham’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2028.

The report suggests that scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham have also watched the highly-rated youngster this season.

Crystal Palace and Brentford have previously also been linked with the talented midfielder.