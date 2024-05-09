Man Utd close in on Mozambique star but face competition from Aston Villa

Manchester United and Aston Villa are locked in a transfer battle for Atletico Madrid’s Reinildo, with the potential to make him the first Mozambican player in Premier League history.

The Sun reports that Reinildo, whose contract is set to expire next year, could be secured for around £8 million—a bargain given his Ligue 1-winning experience with Lille.

Despite a significant injury that sidelined him for much of the season, Reinildo has returned to action, making 15 appearances since November.

Both Premier League clubs, along with Juventus, are keen on the 30-year-old defender as they look to bolster their squads in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has highlighted the need for a left-back amid United’s defensive struggles, while Villa, likely to offer Champions League football, sees Reinildo as an attractive option.

His signing would not only strengthen the squad but also mark a historic moment for Mozambican football.