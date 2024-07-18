Man Utd complete signing of Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Leny Yoro from French side Lille.

The 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further 12 months.

Manchester United will pay just over £52million for the defender, with a potential £6.5million in add-ons.

In a statement released on Thursday, the teenager said: “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.”

Leny Yoro has previously also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.