Man Utd complete signing of Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Leny Yoro from French side Lille.

The 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further 12 months.

Manchester United will pay just over £52million for the defender, with a potential £6.5million in add-ons.

In a statement released on Thursday, the teenager said: “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. 

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.”

Leny Yoro has previously also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

