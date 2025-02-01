Man Utd confirm signing of Arsenal youngster

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his debut for Arsenal earlier this season, but has now signed a contract at Manchester United until June 2029.

Heaven has represented England up to U19s level.

Ayden Heaven said: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first team squad in order to maximise his development.”