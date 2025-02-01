Man Utd confirm signing of Arsenal youngster

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his debut for Arsenal earlier this season, but has now signed a contract at Manchester United until June 2029.

Heaven has represented England up to U19s level.

Ayden Heaven said: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. 

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first team squad in order to maximise his development.” 

