Man Utd could include player in bid for Crystal Palace star

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

The French midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days.

The Star now reports that United could use defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of an exchange deal for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Wan-Bissaka joined United in a £50million deal from Crystal Palace four-and-a-half years ago and his former club have shown an interest in seeing him return to London.

Olise has an buy-out clause in his contract at Selhurst Park and United could use Wan-Bissaka to cover part of the amount, which is expected to be closer to double the £35million buy-out fee that he had in his previous agreement.

