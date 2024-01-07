Man Utd could include player in bid for Crystal Palace star

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

The French midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days.

The Star now reports that United could use defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of an exchange deal for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Wan-Bissaka joined United in a £50million deal from Crystal Palace four-and-a-half years ago and his former club have shown an interest in seeing him return to London.

Olise has an buy-out clause in his contract at Selhurst Park and United could use Wan-Bissaka to cover part of the amount, which is expected to be closer to double the £35million buy-out fee that he had in his previous agreement.