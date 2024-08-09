Man Utd defender set to sign new deal

Manchester United U21 captain Sonny Aljofree is reportedly set to sign a new contract at the club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that there is an ‘agreement in place over a new deal’.

The new three year contract will keep the youngster at Manchester United until Jun 2027.

Romano reports that ‘talks are at final stages for the talented centre back’.

Sonny Aljofree was left out of Manchester United’s US Tour this summer and reports have suggested that the 19-year-old will leave the club on loan for the coming season.