Man Utd €50m bid for Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs target gets rejected

Atalanta have reportedly rejected an bid of around €50million for midfielder Ederson from Manchester United.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that United ‘asked for information’ on Ederson during a visit to discuss items related to the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Photo by Shutterstock.

There were discussions between the clubs and the report claims that there will be further talks in the coming months over a future move for the Brazilian midfielder.

Ederson has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United for a while. Reports have also suggested that Tottenham could be interested in Ederson.

When asked about his future, Ederson told Diario AS a few months ago: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”