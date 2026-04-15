Man Utd eye Bournemouth duo as summer plans begin to take shape

Manchester United are keeping a close watch on two Bournemouth players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports suggests that both teenage forward Junior Kroupi and experienced defender Marcos Senesi are emerging as names on their radar.

United are expected to reshape key areas of the squad, and the Cherries pair now appear to be firmly under consideration.

According to The Daily Mail, the Old Trafford club are monitoring 19-year-old French attacker Kroupi after his encouraging progress, while Senesi is also being tracked as a possible defensive option.

The Argentine centre-back is approaching a key point in his Bournemouth future, which could make him an attractive market opportunity.

Kroupi is seen as a young player with real attacking promise, while Senesi offers proven quality and composure at the back.

Together, they represent two very different profiles, but both could fit into United’s plans as the club looks for fresh solutions this summer.