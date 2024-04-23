Man Utd eye whopping £233m triple swoop

Manchester United are reportedly planning a massive £233m overhaul targeting top players to fortify their defense, midfield, and attack.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that United’s wish list includes Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

The trio could cost a combined €270m, with Bastoni priced at €80m, De Jong at €70m, and Musiala, potentially a record-breaking £103.5m transfer, the highest in United’s history.

This strategic move by Manchester United is aimed at building a formidable team, despite potential competition for De Jong and Musiala.

Barcelona’s financial issues might necessitate De Jong’s sale, adding feasibility to this ambitious plan.