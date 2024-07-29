Man Utd eyes 100,000-seater stadium proposal by year-end

Manchester United are set to propose plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium by the end of this year, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests that the project is anticipated to cost at least £2 billion, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe driving the initiative and aiming for a December submission.

United’s stadium task force supports Ratcliffe’s vision, considering a new stadium as the optimal solution for revitalizing Old Trafford and its vicinity. Currently, Old Trafford has a capacity of 75,000 seats.

The funding for the new stadium is expected to come from a mix of public and private sources, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer showing willingness to discuss government support for broader transport infrastructure.

Manchester Evening News reports that discussions with Real Madrid and Barcelona officials suggested that building a new stadium would be more practical than renovating the existing one.

Manchester United prefers constructing a new facility with an expansive fan park to avoid the reduced capacity and disruptions that a redevelopment would entail.

Previous reports had suggested that Ratcliffe was looking to expand the capacity of the current Old Trafford to 90,000.