Ratcliffe looking to expand Old Trafford capacity to 90,000

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to expand the capacity of Old Trafford to 90,000, if he completes a deal for 25 per cent stake in the club this week.

Ratcliffe is anticipated to seal the deal for a 25% stake in Manchester United this week, with an investment reaching up to £1.3 billion.

If the United board approves this transaction on Thursday, Ineos will be taking over the football operations from the Glazers, the club’s current owners.

This monumental offer from Ratcliffe aims to resolve the prolonged negotiations with the Glazers and could signify the initial steps towards a complete takeover. Upon acceptance, Ineos is optimistic about introducing major enhancements in the club’s operational structure.

According to The Times, Ratcliffe intends to fast-track the long-awaited modernization of Old Trafford. Funds from his forthcoming investment have been earmarked for this purpose.

Presently, the stadium has a capacity of 74,310, but plans are on the horizon to possibly increase this figure to 90,000.