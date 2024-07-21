Man Utd face battle with Premier League and Fifa to sign Aussie whizkid

Manchester United are facing significant hurdles in registering Australian talent James Overy, with both the Premier League and FIFA scrutinizing his transfer.

The 17-year-old right-back, who has been offered a deal at Old Trafford, and his family have already relocated to a Cheshire suburb favored by top players.

The Sun reports that Overy moved from Perth to England in March, joining non-league side Newton Abbot Spurs.

FIFA regulations prohibit players from transferring clubs within 16 weeks to prevent ‘bridge transfers’. United attempted to sign Overy within this restricted period, complicating his registration process.

United reportedly only expressed interest after James Overy‘s arrival in England. Now, Manchester United‘s management is hoping for FIFA’s approval to finalize the transfer.

Overy has previously been linked with the likes of Everton, Nottingham and West Ham.