Man Utd have £51m bid for youngster rejected

Manchester United have reportedly seen a £51 million bid for Portuguese teenager Joao Neves rejected.

Joao Neves has long been scouted by Manchester United and is regarded as one of the biggest talents in European football.

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Photo by Shutterstock.

Portuguese news outlet Record reports that Benfica have rejected the bid out of hand.

The Portuguese side are reportedly looking for a fee closer to the release clause of 120 million euros, that the youngster has in his contract.

Neves has earlier this year refused to rule out leaving Benfica in the summer, following interest from Manchester United.

The Portugal international told Sport TV: “My desire at the moment is to finish the season in the best possible way, both individually and collectively.

“My desire at the moment is to stay at Benfica. Then you never know, I can’t promise anything.”