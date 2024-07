Manchester United are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Bayern Munich for a deal for defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Sky Germany reported Florian Plettenberg reports that Manchester United are ‘now pushing to sign Mazraoui’ and are in ‘advanced talks’.

The news comes after the reported move to West Ham for Noussair Mazraoui is off after the player rejected the contract offer from the Hammers.

West Ham had agreed a €19.5million fee with Bayern Munich for the highly-rated defender.