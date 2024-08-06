Man Utd in talks with Norwegian midfielder after Ugarte decision

Manchester United are reportedly in contact with Sander Berge’s camp over a summer move.

The Athletic reports that United are in contact with Berge’s camp, as they ‘search for alternatives to Manuel Ugarte’.

United have reportedly decided to switch the focus from Ugarte to other midfielders after failing to agree on a transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain.

Burnley are open to selling Sander Berge, who impressed against Manchester United at Old Trafford last season.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for Burnley last season and ranked as the 10th fastest of all players in the Premier League last season, according to the Athletic.