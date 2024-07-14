Man Utd join Aston Villa and Arsenal in race for Ukraine star

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Girona forward Viktor Tsygankov, joining Arsenal and Aston Villa in expressing interest.

The 26-year-old Ukraine international had an impressive season with Girona, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists, helping the club secure a Champions League spot

Viktor Tsygankov performances have attracted attention from several top clubs, and he has a €30 million release clause in his contract.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that Manchester United have reportedly initiated talks with Tsygankov’s entourage, with manager Erik ten Hag personally reaching out to the winger.

The club hopes to leverage their positive relationship with Girona, recently strengthened by Donny van de Beek’s move to the La Liga side, to secure Tsygankov’s transfer.