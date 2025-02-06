Man Utd join race for Ipswich star who is also linked with Newcastle, Spurs, Aston Villa and Arsenal

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for 21-year-old Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The Athletic reports that Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the Ipswich Town man ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee has failed to make the expected impact at Old Trafford and United plan to bring in at least one new striker this summer.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Reports have suggested that even his former club Manchester City are keeping an eye on Liam Delap.

Delap spent five years at Manchester City, despite coming through the Derby County academy. Delap joined Ipswich from City in a £15.3 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that City could have a buy back clause in Delap’s contract with Ipswich and could have a say in where the England Under-21 international ends up.