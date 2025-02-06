Man Utd legend announced as new Carlisle manager

Carlisle United have announced they have appointed Manchester United legend Mark Hughes as their new manager.

Hughes has been out of work since he was sacked by Bradford in October, but now replaces Mark Williamson at Carlisle.

Hughes has signed a rolling contract at Carlisle.

Carlisle sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “I’m delighted that Mark has agreed to join Carlisle United.

“His experience and stature in the game speaks for itself. He is someone who will instantly command respect from all staff and players and I am really excited to work with him.

“The players we have here will suit the way he wants to play and I’m sure our fans will really get behind him and the team in our remaining 18 games.”