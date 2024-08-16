Man Utd legend slams Luke Shaw

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has criticized Luke Shaw for playing for England at the Euros.

Manchester United fans have questioned Luke Shaw’s commitment to the club after the defender was plagued by injuries last season, making just 15 appearances.

But the defender ended up featuring for England at the Euro 2024. Shaw now looks set to miss the start of the new season for Manchester United due to injury.

Peter Schmeichel told BBC 5 Live: “Luke Shaw last played (for Utd) in February and yet he still went to the Euros.

“I think he played a little bit in the quarter final, and then some of the semi-final and then he played the final. Now, he’s injured again.

“He’s so important. He’s got experience and he’s a top class left back. He’s a Manchester United player – we pay him. He should be focusing and prioritising Manchester United and not his country.”