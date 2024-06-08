Man Utd legend: Southgate was right to leave out Maguire

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Gareth Southgate was right to leave Harry Maguire out of the England squad.

Maguire was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024 after Gareth Southgate picked his final 26-player squad for the tournament in Germany.

“Harry Maguire was injured so couldn’t make it but I would have liked to have seen Branthwaite in the squad, he’s had a fantastic season at Everton and gives balance on the left side of the centre-backs. I was really surprised at that one,” Wayne Rooney told Channel 4.

He added: “Where before I’ve gone into the tournament injured or Becks maybe, especially now with the way the game is, it’s difficult to get your fitness and get into the tournament. I think Gareth has taken that away and he’s picked players who are fit.

“Luke Shaw is the only one really I think, but he could potentially be fit for the second or third game but there’s a lack of left-backs in the squad so you can afford to do that with Luke. With Harry he has probably made the right decision.”