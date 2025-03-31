Man Utd duo back from injury for Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are ready to return for the clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

United manager Ruben Amorim confirmed the return of the duo on a press conference earlier today.

Amorim confirmed that Luke Shaw is not ready to return yet, while Kobbie Mainoo ‘is almost’ ready to return.

“Luke is not ready yet. We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke,” Amorim said at his press conference today.

“Mason Mount is feeling better but he was already on the bench the last game. Kobbie (Mainoo) is almost returning but he is not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering.

“Licha (Martinez) is out, I think that’s it. Maguire is also ready to go to the game and Yoro, yes.”