Man Utd, Leicester and Nottingham Forest target signs new Inter deal

Italian wonderkid Francesco Pio Esposito has signed a new long-term contract with Serie A giants Inter.

The new contract will keep the 19-year-old at Inter until the summer of 2030. The striker is currently out on loan at Spezia, where he has scored 14 goals in 29 Serie B matches.

The striker first joined Spezia on loan back in August 2023 and made his professional debut for the club on 14 Agusut 2023, against Venezia in the Coppa Italia.

Esposito has been turning heads with his standout performances in the Serie B and in January suggested that Manchester United and Leicester City are monitoring the Italy U21 international closely.

Nottingham Forest were are also reported to be keeping an close eye on Esposito’s situation in Italy.

Francesco Pio Esposito has featured several times for the Italy U21 team.