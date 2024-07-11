Man Utd line up shock move for PSG star as part of a triple transfer swoop

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a shock move for Netherlands hero Xavi Simons this summer.

The Sun reports that United plan a move for Simons as part of a ‘amazing triple transfer swoop’.

Netherlands and Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons. Photo by Shutterstock.

Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain. The German side as well as Bayern Munich and United are reported to be the three clubs who are keen on the 21-year-old.

PSG are yet to decide on the Dutchman’s future and the report suggests that there is a good chance he could leave the French giants this summer.

Reports suggest that Xavi Simons would most likely leave PSG on loan with an obligation to buy, due to a sell-on clause with his former club PSV Eindhoven which expires at the end of the year.

Manchester United are close to wrapping up the signings of two of Simons’ Netherlands team-mates, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.