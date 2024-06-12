Man Utd make £26m move for Aston Villa, Newcastle and AC Milan target

Manchester United are poised to make a move for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to French outlet Le 10 Sport.

In search of a new defensive midfielder, United see Fofana as an ideal candidate and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

With his contract at Monaco expiring in the summer of 2025, this summer is seen as the right time for a transfer. Previously, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also expressed interest in the 24-year-old.

Youssouf Fofana stands out for his impressive work rate and ball recovery abilities, making him a potential replacement for Casemiro at United.

Monaco are reportedly prepared to sell Fofana for around £26 million in the 2024 summer transfer window.