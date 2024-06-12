Man Utd make £26m move for Aston Villa, Newcastle and AC Milan target

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are poised to make a move for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to French outlet Le 10 Sport.

In search of a new defensive midfielder, United see Fofana as an ideal candidate and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

With his contract at Monaco expiring in the summer of 2025, this summer is seen as the right time for a transfer. Previously, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also expressed interest in the 24-year-old.

Youssouf Fofana stands out for his impressive work rate and ball recovery abilities, making him a potential replacement for Casemiro at United.

Monaco are reportedly prepared to sell Fofana for around £26 million in the 2024 summer transfer window.

