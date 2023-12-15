Man Utd midfielder set to complete Frankfurt move

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek is on the verge of a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, with a potential option to buy included in the deal.

Reports from Sky Germany indicate that while the final terms are still under discussion, there is a preliminary agreement in place.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder is set for a medical in January, but will remain with Erik ten Hag’s squad and available for selection until then.

Since his £39m transfer from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek’s stint at Old Trafford has been challenging, marked by limited appearances and a loan spell at Everton disrupted by injuries.

