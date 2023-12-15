Man Utd midfielder set to complete Frankfurt move

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek is on the verge of a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, with a potential option to buy included in the deal.

Reports from Sky Germany indicate that while the final terms are still under discussion, there is a preliminary agreement in place.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder is set for a medical in January, but will remain with Erik ten Hag’s squad and available for selection until then.

Since his £39m transfer from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek’s stint at Old Trafford has been challenging, marked by limited appearances and a loan spell at Everton disrupted by injuries.