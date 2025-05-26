Man Utd open talks over Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle target

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as they step up plans to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old winger is coming off the best campaign of his career, having netted 20 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions.

With just one year left on his contract, Mbeumo has attracted growing interest from top clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window..

United, led by Ruben Amorim, see the Cameroon international as a key player to help them bounce back from a poor season and have opened talks with the forward, according to talkSPORT.

Mbeumo has been linked with several top clubs after an impressive campaign, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United among the interested clubs, in addition to Manchester United.

With Brentford reportedly open to selling, punters are keen to bet on transfers involving the 25-year-old with the odds suggesting Newcastle as favourites.

Brentford are reportedly demanding around £50million for the forward.

Speaking recently about the possibility of Mbeumo leaving, Bees manager Thomas Frank told the media: “I can definitely understand the interest in him… I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price.”