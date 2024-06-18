Man Utd open talks with agent of AC Milan, Newcastle and Arsenal target

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘concrete talks’ with the agent of Joshua Zirkzee, Kia Joorabchian over a move.

Zirkzee is reportedly a top target for Manchester United again, as it looks like AC Milan is reluctant to meet the potential agent fee in the deal.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Manchester United have a good chance to hijack the deal.

United boss Erik Ten Hag is keen on Joshua Zirkzee and the club is now working on reaching a verbal agreement before moving further with the deal.

Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been linked with Zirkzee in recent months.