Newcastle, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man Utd target available for just €40m

Bologna’s standout striker, Joshua Zirkzee, has a €40 million release clause that applies to all clubs, not just Bayern Munich.

This opens the door for interested clubs to make a serious move for the 22-year-old Dutch talent in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Zirkzee has had a stellar season under Thiago Motta, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 34 league matches, playing a pivotal role in Bologna’s push towards the Champions League.

In addition to Milan, a host of top clubs are keen on Joshua Zirkzee, including Inter, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Bayern Munich retains the first-choice option due to a future resale percentage clause, but they are not expected to pursue the striker.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that the revelation of the universally valid release clause has intensified Milan’s efforts to secure Zirkzee, aiming to beat the competition for the promising forward.