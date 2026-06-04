Man Utd ownership twist as Glazer family exit plans gather pace

Manchester United could be heading towards another major ownership shake-up after reports emerged that some members of the Glazer family are exploring the possibility of selling their stakes in the club.

According to The Sun, discussions have been taking place behind the scenes regarding the future of the family’s holding in United.

A protest in 2022 against the Glazers family outside Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo by Shutterstock.

While not every member is believed to favour an exit, there appears to be growing support among certain shareholders for reducing or ending their involvement.

The Glazers have been at the centre of United since their controversial takeover in 2005, a period that has seen both major success and intense criticism from supporters.

Any move would come during a period of significant change at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos already oversee football operations following their investment in 2024, while ambitious plans for a new stadium project continue to take shape.

The prospect of additional Glazer departures is likely to attract attention from investors around the world, with Manchester United remaining one of the most valuable and recognisable names in global sport.