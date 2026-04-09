Man Utd plot swap twist as Zirkzee and Ederson deal emerges

Manchester United could have a surprise route to strengthening their midfield this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee now being linked to a deal that may help bring Atalanta star Ederson to Old Trafford.

The Dutch forward has struggled to make the impact many expected, and his uncertain future could now open the door to a fresh transfer solution.

According to The Mirror, United could explore a swap-style agreement involving Zirkzee and Ederson as they look for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

The Brazilian has been admired for some time and is viewed as a player who could help refresh the engine room.

Zirkzee has found starts difficult to come by and speculation over his future has continued to build. Atalanta are believed to be interested in the striker, which could hand United an opportunity to structure a creative deal.

If talks develop, this could become one of the summer’s more intriguing moves.