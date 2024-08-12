Man Utd ponder £50m swoop for Newcastle and Chelsea target

Manchester United are reportedly considering a £50 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

Despite already bolstering their attack with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last month, United are reportedly looking to add another forward before the transfer window closes.

While Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been a recent topic of interest, Ferguson, who has previously been linked with the Red Devils, is now back on their radar.

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their squad as the transfer deadline approaches.

The Daily Star reports that with former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth in charge at Old Trafford, United are ready to make a move.

Evan Ferguson has previously been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea.