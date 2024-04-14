Man Utd ponder move for England striker

Manchester United are reportedly set to consider the possibility of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

With Ivan Toney entering the final year of his contract, a transfer could be secured for between £40 million and £50 million.

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney. Photo by Shutterstock.

While Arsenal’s interest has waned, and Chelsea pursues other targets, Manchester United sees Toney as a viable addition to support Rasmus Hojlund, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils are reorganizing their recruitment strategy under the new management duo of Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, focusing on compliance with financial regulations while enhancing the squad.

Brentford insists on dictating the terms of any deal, emphasizing that Toney, who recently starred against United, will only leave on favorable terms.