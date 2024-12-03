Man Utd ponder move for Feyenoord youngster

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Feyenoord midfield talent Antoni Milambo.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Antoni Milambo has been on United’s ‘list for a long time’.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been discussed internally multiple times at Old Trafford and is regarded as one for the future by the club.

The young Dutchman fits perfectly into the new transfer strategy that has been introduced at Manchester United, with the focus on signing young talent.

Milambo’s current contract at Feyenoord is set to expire in the summer of 2027.