Man Utd reaches agreement with new manager

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Ruben Amorim for the job as the next manager of the club.

Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday morning, after a tough spell at the club.

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Erik Ten Hag was under pressure after a poor last season and lasted just nine Premier League games of the current season.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Ruben Amorim has agreed in principle to become the new United manager and more detailed talks over a deal is underway.

United are prepared to pay the €10million release clause that the 39-year-old has in his contract with Sporting Lisbon.