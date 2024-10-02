Man Utd receives double injury boost

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has received a boost ahead of the clash with Porto.

Manchester Evening News reports that both Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire has been spotted in training ahead of the clash in Portugal on Thursday.

Mainoo lasted just 45 minutes against Tottenham on Sunday as he was forced off after it looked like that he had tweaked his hamstring.

Mason Mount remain a doubt for the clash with Porto after suffering a head injury against Spurs.

Manchester United youngsters Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer could be involved against Porto after having been involved in training.