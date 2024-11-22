Man Utd reignite interest in Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs target

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the January transfer window.

Ederson was strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle over the summer as well.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg now reports that Manchester United are now again ‘discussing and considering’ a move for Ederson.

The Brazilian has previously admitted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Ederson told Spanish newspaper Diario AS: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”

The 25-year-old midfielder’s contract with Atalanta is due to expire in the summer of 2027.