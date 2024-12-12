Man Utd reveal Rashford asking price

Manchester United have reportedly set the asking price for England international Marcus Rashford at £40 million.

The Daily Mail reports that despite the price tag, the club acknowledges the likelihood of no immediate bids for the forward.

Rashford, 27, signed a new contract with the club in the summer of 2023, which keeps him at Old Trafford until 2028.

United are under financial pressure to sell players to meet financial regulations and generate funds for new signings, including potential moves under manager Ruben Amorim.

Selling the homegrown player would also provide a pure profit boost to the club’s financial records.