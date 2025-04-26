Man Utd star in talks over shock move to Saudi club

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom SC.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, marked by a series of costly mistakes. Now, he appears open to a fresh start away from the Premier League.

Reports from Foot Mercato claim that Onana’s representatives are negotiating with Neom SC officials. With his contract running until 2028, United could demand a sizable fee in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Neom SC, who have just secured promotion, are keen to make a statement in the transfer market. Their interest in Onana is said to be “concrete,” with the player showing real interest in the switch.

A move to Neom could also see Onana reunite with a familiar Premier League face. Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, set to leave the Etihad this summer, is also a major target for the Saudi club.

Onana’s potential exit would force Manchester United to search for a new No.1, with names like Diogo Costa, Joan Garcia, and Aaron Ramsdale already linked.