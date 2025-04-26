Man Utd star in talks over shock move to Saudi club

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom SC.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, marked by a series of costly mistakes. Now, he appears open to a fresh start away from the Premier League.

Reports from Foot Mercato claim that Onana’s representatives are negotiating with Neom SC officials. With his contract running until 2028, United could demand a sizable fee in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Neom SC, who have just secured promotion, are keen to make a statement in the transfer market. Their interest in Onana is said to be “concrete,” with the player showing real interest in the switch.

A move to Neom could also see Onana reunite with a familiar Premier League face. Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, set to leave the Etihad this summer, is also a major target for the Saudi club.

Onana’s potential exit would force Manchester United to search for a new No.1, with names like Diogo Costa, Joan Garcia, and Aaron Ramsdale already linked.

