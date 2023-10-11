Man Utd star reveals West Ham move was never agreed

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has spoken out about reports linking him with a move to West Ham in the summer transfer window.

Maguire spoke about his potential move to West Ham at a press conference ahead of England’s friendly against Australia.

The England defender said: “Regular game time is really important to me, it has been throughout all my career.

“The actual opportunity to go to West Ham wasn’t really agreed between both clubs and myself, so it wasn’t just my chance to say yes and I’m going.

“The actual opportunity wasn’t there because we didn’t get far enough down the line with it.

“West Ham are a massive club, but my full focus is still on Manchester United. I want to fight for my place, but, of course, game time is really important to me.”