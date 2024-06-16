Man Utd start talks over Netherlands star

Manchester United have begun internal discussions about a potential move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to German outlet TZ.

The 24-year-old Dutchman’s future at Bayern remains uncertain, as he has not fully met expectations since his €67 million transfer from Juventus.

Erik ten Hag, who previously made De Ligt captain at Ajax, is keen on reuniting with him at Old Trafford. With United conceding 58 goals in the last Premier League season, bolstering their defense is a priority.

United are reportedly considering a bid of around €50 million for Matthijs De Ligt. However, Bayern Munich may be hesitant to accept a deal involving a significant loss.

De Ligt has three years left on his contract with the German champions, and his focus is currently on the upcoming European Championship with the Netherlands.