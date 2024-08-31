Man Utd ‘tried’ to land Arsenal and Chelsea target again

Manchester United reportedly made a frest attempt at signing Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United held talks with Benjamin Sesko’s agent two years ago over a move to Old Trafford, but the move never materialized and the forward signed a new deal with RB Leipzig instead.

Before signing the new deal, the forward was also linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.

The Athletic reports that United made a fresh attempt to ‘try’ to sign the Slovenian forward this summer.

United’s attempt was turned down, so the club decided to move for Joshua Zirkzee instead.

Zirkzee joined United from Italian side Bologna last month.