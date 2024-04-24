Man Utd urged to sign £80m attacking duo

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged his former club to make a move for Crystal Palace forwards Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Reports have previously suggested that United are leading the race to sign Michael Olise at the end of the season, but Yorke is keen for his former club to make a move for Eberechi Eze as well.

“Man United should go buy two Crystal Palace players right now, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, without a doubt,” Dwight Yorke told TVSportGuide.

“Those two young boys are the players Man United need at the club right now. They’re young, great talents and would improve the club.

“In two or three years time, they would be coming into the best part of their careers, and they’d be integrated into the Man United side by then.

“Olise and Eze are proper players. They have some of the best potential I’ve ever seen. These two kids improve Man United’s attack, without a shadow of a doubt.

“The deals should be done already. Try chucking £80million or something like that for both of them.”