Manchester United agree £21.7m deal to sell Antony to Real Betis

Manchester United have agreed a £21.7m (€25m) deal to sell winger Antony to Real Betis.

According to Sky Sports News, the Brazilian is expected to travel to Spain for a medical after the two clubs reached a permanent agreement.

The deal is structured as an initial £19m (€22m) payment with a further £4.3m (€3m) in achievable add-ons. United have also inserted a 50 per cent net sell-on clause, ensuring they will benefit from any future transfer.

Antony has accepted a pay cut to complete the move, with personal terms now agreed.

The winger joined United from Ajax in 2022 for £86m, meaning the club will take a significant financial hit of more than £60m on the player.

Betis see Antony as a marquee signing as they prepare for their new LaLiga campaign.