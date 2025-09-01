Manchester United agree £21.7m deal to sell Antony to Real Betis

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony, currently on loan at Real Betis
Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony, currently on loan at Real Betis. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have agreed a £21.7m (€25m) deal to sell winger Antony to Real Betis.

According to Sky Sports News, the Brazilian is expected to travel to Spain for a medical after the two clubs reached a permanent agreement.

The deal is structured as an initial £19m (€22m) payment with a further £4.3m (€3m) in achievable add-ons. United have also inserted a 50 per cent net sell-on clause, ensuring they will benefit from any future transfer.

Antony has accepted a pay cut to complete the move, with personal terms now agreed.

The winger joined United from Ajax in 2022 for £86m, meaning the club will take a significant financial hit of more than £60m on the player.

Betis see Antony as a marquee signing as they prepare for their new LaLiga campaign.

