Manchester United close to signing Swedish wonderkid

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of AIK’s 16-year-old striker Kevin Filling, according to Florian Plettenberg via X.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter revealed that United are in “concrete negotiations” with the Swedish club over a deal worth around €3 million, while several Bundesliga sides are also monitoring the teenager.

Filling made his senior debut for AIK last summer, marking the occasion with a goal before suffering a brief injury setback.

Since returning, he has earned the full trust of head coach Mikkjal Thomassen, featuring regularly in the Allsvenskan.

Speaking in August about the transfer rumours, Filling remained grounded, saying: “I’m focused on here and now. I train every day and try not to think about it. I just want to get better as a player and a person.”