Manchester United complete signing of Colombian midfielder

Manchester United have completed the signing of Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco in a deal worth $1m from Fortaleza.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the agreement has been finalised with contracts approved and the transfer scheduled to take effect in the summer of 2026.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of South America’s brightest emerging midfielders. A defensive-minded player with strong leadership qualities, Orozco has already captained Colombia’s U17 side, leading them to the final of the South American Championship.

He has nine caps at youth international level and wore the armband in each appearance.

United continue to focus heavily on youth recruitment, with Orozco following recent additions Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon.

Scouts believe the teenager has the potential to develop into a long-term option at Old Trafford.