Manchester United eye shock move for Nottingham Forest free agent as Leeds keeper also monitored

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Angus Gunn as Michael Carrick looks to reshape his goalkeeping department this summer.

The Sun reports that Gunn has emerged as a possible target after leaving Nottingham Forest, while United have also tracked Leeds United veteran Karl Darlow.

Gunn, 30, has started both of Scotland’s World Cup matches against Haiti and Morocco, despite being third choice at Forest last season.

United are expected to make changes between the posts, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both facing uncertain futures.

New No 1 Senne Lammens is firmly established, but Champions League football means Carrick wants experienced cover.

Gunn has a connection to United director of football Jason Wilcox from their Manchester City academy days. Darlow, meanwhile, is out of contract at Leeds next week but remains in talks over a renewal.

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