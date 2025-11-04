Manchester United monitoring Brazilian forward ahead of €50m bid

Manchester United are closely monitoring Vitor Roque and could launch a €50 million bid to sign the in-form Brazilian forward from Palmeiras.

According to Sports Illustrated, United scouts have followed Roque’s resurgence in Brazil closely after his return from a difficult spell in Spain with Barcelona and Real Betis.

The 19-year-old has rediscovered his scoring touch, guiding Palmeiras to the Copa Libertadores final and earning attention from Europe’s elite.

Barcelona, who still hold 20% of his transfer rights, could profit from any future deal, potentially earning around €10 million if the Premier League giants move forward with their offer.

While United view Vitor Roque as a long-term attacking solution, the player is reportedly keen to remain in Brazil until at least June 2026 to complete the current campaign and strengthen his chances of a World Cup call-up.