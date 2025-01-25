McKenna reveals Ipswich plans for remainder of transfer window

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that the club are still looking to bring in additional players in the transfer window.

Ipswich announced the signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa in a £20 million deal last week, but McKenna insists they could be more active in the 2025 January transfer window.

The Tractor Boys also confirmed the signing of Julio Enciso on loan from Premier League rivals Brighton on Thursday this week.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Look, we’ll go to the last day and try to improve the squad in any way possible,” McKenna told reporters.

“We have enough depth in the squad. It’s only if we can add players who we think can have a really big impact on the starting XI or the matchday squad and improve us over the remaining games.

“If we can do that, we’ll do it. If that’s not possible we have good depth, everyone’s on board and everyone’s hungry.

“When you do your best you can only ever be satisfied. We worked hard in the summer, we’re working hard now and we worked hard in between to try and improve the squad as much as we can.

“That’s really, really hard to do when you’re a club that’s come from where we’ve come from. It’s a real challenge and balancing act in so many different things.

“We’ve got ourselves into a position where we have good depth, a good mix of qualities throughout the squad and a group of players desperate to do well. That’s a pretty good place to be.”