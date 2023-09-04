Merson expects Salah exit

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia this week.

Salah has been strongly linked with a move to Al-Ittihad and the Reds rejected a £150million bid last week.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler stated yesterday that he believes Salah will move to the Saudi Pro League and Sky Sports pundit Merson expects the same for the Egyptian.

Merson told Sky Sports: “He’s one of the best players in the world. It’s a hard one. If you sell him for £150m what can you bring in? They’re not going to be better than Salah.

“With another week of their window to go, they might just come in and say £200m and then it’s a worry.

“I would say £200m [would be too much to turn down]. I don’t see how you can turn that down for a 31-year-old. That would be irresistible.

“You have to think of the lad and the wages being put around. That’s going to turn his head. He won’t be happy. It’s not a nice position to be in for Jurgen Klopp.”