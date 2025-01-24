Middlesbrough agree deals for Ipswich defender and Plymouth star

Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a deal with Ipswich to sign centre-back George Edmundson and with Plymouth Argyle for striker Morgan Whittaker.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star reports that Ipswich have agreed a deal that will see them get an guaranteed £600k fee for Edmundson, with add-ons depending on his performances.

Edmundson’s contract at Ipswich was set to expire at the end of the season and he could have moved as a free agent. But he will now join Middlesbrough in the 2025 January transfer window instead.

Ipswich recalled Edmundson from his loan spell at Middlesbrough earlier this month as the two clubs initially failed to agree a fee.

Edmundson is now expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with Middlesbrough.

Sky Sports News reports that Middlesbrough have also agreed a £8 million deal to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker.

Whittaker is expected to undergo a medical this weekend.

Plymouth reportedly rejected bids for Whittaker from Burnley and Hull City earlier this month.